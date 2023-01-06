'Stranger Things' Actor Noah Schnapp Comes Out As Gay; Fans React
"I guess I'm more similar to Will than I thought," said Noah Schnapp in his latest social media post.
Actor Noah Schnapp, who is well known for playing Will Byers in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things, has come out as gay.
When did he come out? The 18-year-old actor opened up about his sexuality in a video that he posted on his official TikTok account on Thursday, 5 January.
What did he say? Schnapp wrote, "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know'" — while lip-syncing to an audio from TikTok saying, "You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious." He captioned his post, "I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought."
Here, take a look:
Is Will Byers Gay? Yes. In July, Schnapp confirmed to Variety for the first time that Will Byers is gay and in love with his best friend Mike, played by Finn Wolfhard in Stranger Things.
He said, "It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Schnapp will be next seen in the fifth season of Stranger Things.
Here's what his fans have to say:
