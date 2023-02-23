SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' to Re-Release in 200 US Theatres Ahead of Oscars 2023
On the occasion, the makers have released a brand new trailer of RRR.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is currently competing for the Best Original Song category in the upcoming 95th Academy Awards, is all set to re-release in the United States. The epic action drama starring Ram Charan and NTR Jr in lead roles will be screened in 200 theatres across the country.
Variance Films, RRR's American distributor, announced the news on Twitter with a brand new trailer for the magnum opus.
Sharing the trailer, they captioned it, "#RRR FINAL TRAILER. Let the CelebRRRation begin! S.S. Rajamouli's masterpiece #RRRMovie is roaring back to over 200 theaters nationwide starting March 3rd. Tickets and theater list here: http://rrr-encorrre.variancefilms.com #RRRforOscars @sarigamacinemas."
Take a look at it here:
RRR's peppy dance number 'Naatu Naatu', which has been nominated for the Oscars, is written by MM Keeravani and sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.
Besides the two leads, RRR also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Alison Doddy in pivotal roles. The epic action drama had its worldwide theatrical premiere on 24 March 2022. The film's sequel is currently under development.
The 95th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 12 March and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: RRR SS Rajamouli Ram Charan
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.