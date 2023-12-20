Join Us On:
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' Trailer Lights Up Iconic Burj Khalifa

'Dunki' is all set to release on 21 December.

Shah Rukh Khan lit up the screen of the tallest building of the world, Burj Khalifa. King Khan's new film Dunki is all set to release soon, ahead of the release the trailer lit up the iconic building on 19 December.

SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani took to her Instagram toshare a video from the event and wrote, "Dunki & @iamsrk lighting up the skies in Dubai!!! A marvellous drone show organised near the Burj Khalifa for the first time ever to celebrate a film and of course… a very special person and an extremely special film! See you in the theatres on 21st of December! The film is for the festivities and celebrations."

 The Rajkumar Hirani-directed comedy-drama will release on 21 December.

The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Boman Irani.

Topics:  Aamir Khan   SRK   Dunki 

