Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' Trailer Lights Up Iconic Burj Khalifa

Shah Rukh Khan lit up the screen of the tallest building of the world, Burj Khalifa. King Khan's new film Dunki is all set to release soon, ahead of the release the trailer lit up the iconic building on 19 December.
SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani took to her Instagram toshare a video from the event and wrote, "Dunki & @iamsrk lighting up the skies in Dubai!!! A marvellous drone show organised near the Burj Khalifa for the first time ever to celebrate a film and of course… a very special person and an extremely special film! See you in the theatres on 21st of December! The film is for the festivities and celebrations."
The Rajkumar Hirani-directed comedy-drama will release on 21 December.
The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Boman Irani.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)