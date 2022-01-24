Sonakshi Sinha Reacts as Fan Asks When She Intends to Get Married
Sonakshi recently engaged with her fans during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.
Actor Sonakshi Sinha has responded to a fan who asked her about her wedding. Sonakshi recently hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, and she spoke about a host of things.
Sonakshi posted a selfie on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Literally been on this couch all weekend and re-watched the Marvel movies in chronological order. What did you get up to this weekend?" When a fan asked her what she was doing, Sonakshi shared a clip of her TV set and wrote, "Currently on movie #5. Next up-Thor!"
Another Instagram user asked, "Ma'am everyone is getting married, when will you get married?" To which Sonakshi shared a Boomerang and replied, "Everyone is also getting Covid-19? Should I get that too?"
Sonakshi will be seen in the movie Double XL along with Huma Qureshi, and Kakuda with Riteish Deshmukh.
