Watch: Sonakshi Sinha Playfully Punches Kapil Sharma for Dig at Shatrughan Sinha

'Mil Mahiya' is sung by Raashi Sood of 'Kinni Kinni Vaari' fame. The music video has been directed by Amith Krishnan, and shot by Enjoy Enjami.

In an interview with DT Next, Sonakshi Sinha revealed that she has been looking forward for an opportunity to work in a music video.

"I was looking at doing a music video because it's been the longest time since I have actually featured in one. And a long time since I have been featured in a film song that has the typical singing and dancing style that I am associated with," Sonakshi said.

Sonakshi revealed that Big Bang Music approached her with multiple songs but she choose 'Mil Mahiya' because it 'got her grooving', adding, "It's the kind of song that I would love to listen to just by myself or with my friends or at a party. It's got that groove to it, it's got that vibe, young, cool, fresh feeling to it."