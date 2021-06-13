Bizarre Conspiracy Theories About Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Sushant Singh Rajput was a dynamic young actor who managed to garner a huge fan following with his work in TV (Pavitra Rishta) and films such as Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni, Sonchiriya, Chichorre. On 14 June last year, news of the actor’s sudden death came as a shock to all of us.

I remember calling up actor Eijaz Khan, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss. He said that we must be very sensitive with the coverage of anything related to Sushant Singh Rajput because of how big a star he was and the influence he has on the youth of the country. Messages and long posts with ‘Rest In Peace’ flooded the internet, but what followed was nothing but madness and a new low.