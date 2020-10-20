Vibhor Anand Arrest: The Legal Patchwork Used to Tackle Fake News

The offence of criminal defamation has certain exceptions. Sometimes, even a statement that affects the reputation of another person is not considered to be defamatory.

For example, it is not defamation to claim anything which is true about another person, when the statement needs to be made or published for the sake of public good. Essentially, a person cannot be punished for criminal defamation if his/her statement is truthful and made for the sake of public interest or public good. Whether the statement is made for public good or not is a question of fact, and can be decided by the court based on the circumstances of the case.

All people are allowed to express sincere opinions about the conduct of public servants in performing official duties. Similarly, it is not defamation to genuinely express an opinion about the merits of a case which has been decided by a court, or about the conduct of any person as a party, witness or agent in such a case.

The offence of defamation does not apply when a genuine opinion is sincerely expressed about the merits of any public performance of an artist or author. When an author’s work is submitted to the judgement of the public, any person can express sincere opinions about the work without risking a charge of defamation.

For example, an actor or singer who appears on a public stage submits his acting or singing to the judgment of the public, and any member of the audience can express opinions about the performance.