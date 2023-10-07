ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Our Daughters Would Be Safe if Our Sons Are Raised Right': Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah opens up about facing street harassment at a young age.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
'Our Daughters Would Be Safe if Our Sons Are Raised Right': Shefali Shah
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Shefali Shah recently opened up about facing street harassment at a young age in an interview. The actor, who's a mother of two sons, also opened up about her responsibility to raise her sons right, stating that "our daughters would be safe if our sons were raised right."

Also Read

'Told My Kids To Always Respect & Never Hurt Women': Shefali Shah

'Told My Kids To Always Respect & Never Hurt Women': Shefali Shah
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

During her conversation with News 18, Shefali shared, "Whether I am a celebrity figure or not, I genuinely believe our daughters would be safe if our sons are raised right, and I have two sons. It's my responsibility to raise them right. And now we don't even talk about our daughters being safe. We just talk about people being safe, respected and not harassed. And for that, I've got to raise two good wonderful sensitive individuals."

"There's a lot I try to tell them but I've understood that their attention span is only (shows hand gestures denoting too little) this much. To put it short and sweet, I always tell my sons - treat others the way you expect to be treated yourself. It's really just as simple as that," the actor added.

Recalling her young days when she faced street harassment, she further told News 18, "Yes, and I think most of us have. I remember when I was really young, and in the market, coming back from school, I faced it. And I couldn't do anything about it. I was too young and I was just scared and no one stood up. I mean, it was crowded, but that's not a justification but I guess almost women have somewhere dealt with it."

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shefali has recently been nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2023 in the category for Best Performance by an Actress for her Netflix drama series Delhi Crime 2.

Also Read

How Shefali Shah Reacted To Her International Emmy Nomination For Best Actress

How Shefali Shah Reacted To Her International Emmy Nomination For Best Actress

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Shefali Shah 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×