How Shefali Shah Reacted To Her International Emmy Nomination For Best Actress

Shefali Shah speaks to The Quint on her immediate reaction to discovering that her performance in Delhi Crime Season 2 has bagged her an International Emmy Award nomination for Best Actress.
The International Emmy nominations were announced on 26 September, with Jim Sarbh and Vir Das being the other two Indian artistes to bag nominations for Best Actor (Rocket Boys) and Best Comedy (Landing), respectively.
Shefali Shah opens up about how her family and friends reacted to the groundbreaking news, as well.
From her sons’ hilarious reactions to her own disbelief, the actor shares all her initial feelings and emotions after finding out about her nomination.
Watch the video for more.
