India’s Suryakumar Yadav Named ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav was named the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 on Thursday, 25 January, for his exemplary performance in the shortest format of the game.

Yadav featured in 31 T20I matches in 2022, wherein he accumulated 1164 runs at an incredible average of 46.56, and an even more impressive strike rate of 187.43. He struck a couple of centuries, alongside as many as nine half-centuries, in this format last year.