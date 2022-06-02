‘All That Breathes’ Director Shaunak Sen Recommends a Film From Cannes 2022
Shaunak Sen, in the interview, spoke about the process of making the documentary.
Shaunak Sen’s documentary All That Breathes won The Golden Eye at the 75th The documentary addresses Delhi’s lethal air pollution with nuance. It is a visual spectacle that intimately captures the various facets of Delhi’s steadily degrading air quality.
The young director, who has also won the World Documentary Grand Jury Prize at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, spoke to The Quint about the filmmakers he admires, his feelings after the big win, and the process of making the documentary in question.
Speaking to The Quint said, “We are beside ourselves with joy.” He went on to add that it was dream come true for them, but he was quick to mention, “This is special as the people we were playing alongside are absolute masters and heroes of mine.”
He also spoke about his interest in making fiction and adapting books into films. Watch this video for more.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.