Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal Sees ‘No Scope’ for Friendship With Shamita Shetty

The latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT began with the contestants meeting the guest celebrity Sunny Leone. Sunny gave the contestants a task wherein they had to pick out a co-contestant they want to befriend, and whom they would want to block.

When Sunny Leone called Divya Agarwal forward, she chose Moose Jattana to be friends with, and decided to block Shamita Shetty. Divya and Shamita were friends earlier.