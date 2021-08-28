Bigg Boss OTT: 5 Controversies That Have Already Happened
Here are the top 5 controversies of Bigg Boss OTT till now.
Bigg Boss shifted to OTT this year and the makers launched many new features that gave the audience powers to decide things like nominations, punishments, and a report card. It hasn't even been a month and the show has already been flooded with controversies.
It looks like all the controversies and fights that are supposed to span across a few months have already happened in few weeks time this season. Let's take a look at the top 5 controversies so far:
1. Karan Johar Receives Flak As He Rebukes Divya Agarwal & Sides With Shamita Shetty!
From the show's very beginning Karan Johar, the host of Bigg Boss OTT, has been criticised for taking sides. It started with him trying to empathise with Shamita Shetty who got into a fight with Divya Agarwal. Shamita also happens to be Karan's friend outside the house as we all know he launched the actor in Mohabbatein. But at the same time he is repeatedly seen cornering and attacking Divya. Fans have been calling him out on social media for being biased.
2. Zeeshan Khan and Pratik Sehajpal Physical Fight
Zeeshan and Pratik have been at loggerheads since the very beginning of the show but this time it took an ugly turn. During the ‘Boss Man-Boss Lady’ task, Zeeshan and Pratik got into an argument. Other housemates ignored them till they got physical. While other housemates tried to calm them down and keep them apart, in a fit of rage, Zeeshan pushed Pratik. As physical fights are not allowed in the house, he was immediately was asked to leave the show.
Post-eviction Zeeshan posted a picture on Instagram with scars on his body. Immediately Zeeshan fans showed him their support and called the eviction unfair.
3. When Neha Bhasin Kissed Ridhima Pandit
Recently, during a task, Punjabi singer Neha Bhasin kissed TV actor Ridhima Pandit, leaving everyone surprised. There was lot of chatter on social media. While some called it a cheap move, while others defended Neha saying that Ridhima smiled.
4. When Akshara Age-Shamed Shamita Shetty
Food has always turned into a big 'mudda' in the house. So why should Bigg Boss OTT be any different? In one of the episodes, when Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal were handling the kitchen duties, Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh complained about not getting proper food. Once, they got into a fight over a bottle of salt which led to an ugly argument during which Akshara ended up age-shaming the latter. Reportedly she called Shamita 'maasi' (maternal aunt) while talking to her co-contestant Urfi Javed. She also said that Shamita is about as old as her mother.
She also expressed her surprise that Shamita is in her early 40s, considering how long she's been working. Mocking her age, Akshara said that 'maasi' is the perfect way to describe Shilpa Shetty's sister.
5. Urfi Javed Said That She Wants to “Kill Zeeshan Khan and Divya Agarwal”
Urvi Javed was the first contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT house. Before leaving the house, she verbally abused Zeeshan and then broke down. In an interview with India Today when she was asked if she has any bitter feelings towards Zeeshan and Divya, Urfi said, “Bitter? I want to kill both of them. I hate Zeeshan so much that I just want to shave off his head.” No, this is not even one of the worst things she has said.
