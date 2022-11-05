Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Accused of Plagiarism; Tamil Producer Files Complaint

According to a report by The Times of India, the Tamil Producer has filed a complaint against Atlee with the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC), which is currently investigating the matter.

Perarasu, directed by Udhayan, tells the story of a CBI agent (played by Vijayakanth), who investigates the disappearance of a judge. As the case develops, its culprits are killed one after another by an anonymous person who ultimately turns out be the CBI agent's biological twin.

Although the plot of Atlee's Jawan has not been disclosed yet, it is speculated that SRK plays a double role in the film.