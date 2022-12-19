ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan Recalls Fond Memories Of Watching Football World Cup With His Mom

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the promotions of his upcoming release 'Pathaan.'

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to post a tweet about his family and the FIFA world cup. He shared his fond memories of watching football with his mom on a small TV and also equated that experience with watching it with his kids.

The tweet read as follows, "We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams!!"

In the tweet, he also went on to thank Messi, the captain of the winning team. He went on to thank him for his hard work.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the promotions of his upcoming film Pathaan. He recently featured in song from the film, 'Besharam Rang.' The song was met with a mixed response from the audience. Moreover, it has found itself in the middle of a widespread controversy due to it's choice of costumes and more.

