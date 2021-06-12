Shah Rukh Khan Has a Special Message For Tom Hiddleston
Here's how Shah Rukh Khan reciprocates Tom Hiddleston's love.
Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share a special message for Tom Hiddleston aka Loki. In a recent Word Association video, Tom took SRK's name at the mention of India and Bollywood.
Shah Rukh retweeted the same video and wrote, "You are kind, God of Mischief... hope there’s no mischief behind this claim though. Lots of love Tom and can’t wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1!"
In an interview with NDTV, Tom Hiddleston recalled watching Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas. "I remember it was quite a long time ago now. I remember going to see Devdas. I mean that's quite an old film. I remember going to see that at my local cinema, and it was such an extraordinary. I would say I have never seen anything like that. So, yeah I remember that very much."
In a promotional video posted by Disney+Hotstar, Tom can be seen playing the Word Association game. Apart from Shah Rukh, the actor picked Chennai at the mention of an Indian city, as his elder sister used to live there.
Tom is back on screen with Marvel Studios’ latest web series Loki, that began streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from 9 June.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.