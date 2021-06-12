Shah Rukh Khan Has a Special Message For Tom Hiddleston

In an interview with NDTV, Tom Hiddleston recalled watching Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas. "I remember it was quite a long time ago now. I remember going to see Devdas. I mean that's quite an old film. I remember going to see that at my local cinema, and it was such an extraordinary. I would say I have never seen anything like that. So, yeah I remember that very much."

In a promotional video posted by Disney+Hotstar, Tom can be seen playing the Word Association game. Apart from Shah Rukh, the actor picked Chennai at the mention of an Indian city, as his elder sister used to live there.

Tom is back on screen with Marvel Studios’ latest web series Loki, that began streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from 9 June.