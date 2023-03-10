Satish Kaushik Fell Ill at Delhi Farmhouse Before Suffering Heart Attack: Police
Satish Kaushik passed away on Wednesday, 8 March, following a cardiac arrest.
The sudden demise of actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik has taken the entire film industry by shock. The 66-year-old veteran passed away on Wednesday, 8 March, following a cardiac arrest.
According to a NDTV report, sources in the Delhi South West police shared that Kaushik was at a farmhouse in Bijwasan, Delhi, on 8 March, when he started feeling unwell before he was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Gurugram.
In addition to the report, the preliminary examination revealed that the actor died of a heart attack and passed away before he could reach the hospital.
The police sources further told NDTV that nothing suspicious has been discovered in the investigation into Kaushik's death. However, further examinations will provide more information on the time and cause of the actor's death.
The Jolly LLB actor arrived in Delhi on 8 March to celebrate Holi with his friends. Just a day before, he was in Mumbai, where he attended a Holi party at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's residence.
As per the NDTV report, the police are still gathering information on Kaushik's whereabouts during the day of 8 March. They are also in touch with Kaushik's companions, who took him to the hospital, for further investigation.
Kaushik's manager, Santosh Rai, was among the people who rushed him to the hospital in Gurugram. Speaking to ANI, Rai shared, "He (Satish Kaushik) slept at 10.30 pm. Around 12.10 am, he called me, complaining of breathlessness."
In continuation to the NDTV report, the Gurugram hospital informed the Delhi police since the patient was from Delhi. Following which, the body was then transported by the police to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for an autopsy.
The postmortem was completed on the morning of 9th March, and Kaushik's deceased body was delivered to his family.
The Mr India actor's last rites took place in Mumbai on 9 March. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Javed Akhtar, Raj Babbar, Anupam Kher, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rakesh Roshan, paid their last respects to Kaushik at his Mumbai residence.
