Satish Kaushik Fell Ill at Delhi Farmhouse Before Suffering Heart Attack: Police

In addition to the report, the preliminary examination revealed that the actor died of a heart attack and passed away before he could reach the hospital.

The police sources further told NDTV that nothing suspicious has been discovered in the investigation into Kaushik's death. However, further examinations will provide more information on the time and cause of the actor's death.

The Jolly LLB actor arrived in Delhi on 8 March to celebrate Holi with his friends. Just a day before, he was in Mumbai, where he attended a Holi party at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's residence.

As per the NDTV report, the police are still gathering information on Kaushik's whereabouts during the day of 8 March. They are also in touch with Kaushik's companions, who took him to the hospital, for further investigation.