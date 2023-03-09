'Gone Too Soon': Anil Kapoor Posts Throwback Pics On Satish Kaushik's Passing

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram on Thursday, 9 March to mourn the loss of his friend, actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik. The veteran actor passed away following a heart attack on 8 March. The news of his demise was shared by actor Anupam Kher.

Kapoor shared a few throwback pictures and wrote, "The Laurels of the industry have lost their Hardy…the Three Musketeers have lost the most talented, generous and loving Musketeer and I have lost my younger brother…gone too soon…I love you Satish."