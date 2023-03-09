'Gone Too Soon': Anil Kapoor Posts Throwback Pics On Satish Kaushik's Passing
Anil Kapoor shared a few throwback pictures after the demise of actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram on Thursday, 9 March to mourn the loss of his friend, actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik. The veteran actor passed away following a heart attack on 8 March. The news of his demise was shared by actor Anupam Kher.
Kapoor shared a few throwback pictures and wrote, "The Laurels of the industry have lost their Hardy…the Three Musketeers have lost the most talented, generous and loving Musketeer and I have lost my younger brother…gone too soon…I love you Satish."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Anil Kapoor Anupam Kher Satish Kaushik
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.