Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher & Others Mourn Satish Kaushik's Demise
Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik passed away due to a heart attack on Thursday, 9 March.
Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik passed away on early Thursday, 9 March, morning. His sudden demise has left the film industry in shock. Several celebrities took to social media to offer their condolences.
Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter and wrote, "Om shanti Satish sir. Papa and you will be talking and laughing as you always did. You will be very missed. Thank you for bringing so much laughter into our lives. Sending love, prayers and strength to the family."
Anupam Kher took to Twitter to share a note for his 'best friend'. "I know death is the ultimate truth. But never in my dreams did I think that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti", Kher wrote in Hindi.
Neha Dhupia tweeted, "Thank you for the cinema , thank you for the laughs … rest in peace Satish Kaushik ji …. My love and strength to the family … #gonetoosoon".
Riteish Deshmukh wrote on Twitter, "Can’t believe you are gone. Your hearty laugh still rings in my ears. Thank you for being a kind and generous co actor, thank you for being a silent teacher. You will be missed, your legacy will live on in our hearts. #SatishKaushik ji #RestInPeace".
Other celebrities, too, paid their condolences.
