Satish Kaushik On His Journey From Karol Bagh With Rs 800

“I pissed because I am pissed off,” replies a tubby, nattily-dressed Satish Kaushik when the chowkidar pulls him up for relieving himself in a park.

Mr and Mrs Murarilal, a play directed by Saif Hyder Hasan, is about three pissed-off characters who put up a front of cheerfulness when chance brings them together on a cold, wintry night, in a deserted park.

Kaushik played a retired army cook, who sings and dances to keep loneliness at bay. Amit Phatak is a chowkidar battered by life. And Meghna Malik is a lonely grandmother despite having children and grand-children. The trio pretends to be what they are not, but their true, unhappy stories come to the fore, through a night of sharing experiences. And a friendship is born. “Hum ek doosre ko na jaante hue bhi humsafar ban gaye,” says one of them.