Rapper Kanye West Files to Legally Change His Name to ‘Ye’

Rapper Kanye West has gone by many names after becoming a prominent artiste. Now, according to a report by E! News, West has filed paperwork to officially change his name from Kanye Omari West to ‘Ye’. TMZ reported that West filed these legal documents in Los Angeles, California, requesting a judge to acknowledge his name as the monosyllabic ‘Ye’ for “personal reasons.”

Legal name changes are reportedly relatively easy to attain in California, although the review process exists to ensure that the change doesn’t facilitate any fraud or illegal conduct. West needs one judge to approve the change for it to take effect.