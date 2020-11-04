Twitter Floods With Memes After Kanye Aims For 2024 Elections

Kanye West becomes fodder for memes on social media on US election day.


Amid the chaos of US elections on Wednesday, Kanye West finally conceded defeat. He took to Twitter to announce his intention for the next presidential election. He tweeted, "KANYE 2024."



Naturally, this became fodder for memes and commentary on social media.

Here's what netizens are saying:

Shocked, indeed!




#Savage



These voters seem to have picked the road less travelled..





Maybe, maybe not





Kanye also posted photos of himself voting.

Counting of votes in the USA is still underway in several key states across the country, and the race in several crucial battleground states are yet to be called.

