Rajinikanth Pens Thank You Note After Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The news of Rajinikanth receiving the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award broke on the internet yesterday. Following the announcement, a lot of fans and people from the industry congratulated the Sivaji actor on social media.

He expressed his gratitude by posting a small thank you note on Twitter for PM Narendra Modi, Prakash Javadekar, and the jury. "My heartfelt thanks to the government of india, respected & dearest @narendramodi ji, @PrakashJavdekar ji and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty."