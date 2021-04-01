Rajinikanth To Receive 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Says Javadekar

This years jury consisted of Asha Bhosle, Subhash Ghai, Mohanlal, Shankar Mahadevan, and Biswajeet Chatterjee. Rajinikanth joins the league of legends who've previously won the award like Gulzar, Dr Rajkumar, Akkineni Nageshwar Rao, V K Murthy, among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to congratulate Rajinikanth on the honour, "Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that’s Shri @rajinikanth. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him."