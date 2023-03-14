Rajamouli Breaks Down Oscar-Winning 'Naatu Naatu'; Reveals 6 Interesting Things

In the interview, Rajamouli was all praise for the choreographer, Prem Rakshith. "One of the most difficult jobs that the choreographer Prem Rakshith had was to make Ram Charan and Jr NTR enact the same steps. He has worked with them before and is familiar with their body language, but both of them have their distinct styles. He had to give them steps which were not too complicated, because even I wanted the song to have steps that fans can perform easily", he said.

Rajamouli also shared that Rakshith came up with around 100 variations for the popular hook step of the song.