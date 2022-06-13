ADVERTISEMENT

Trailer for R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' Screened at Times Square

R Madhavan shared a video of himself and Nambi Narayanan watching the trailer.

R Madhavan shared a video of himself standing next to former ISRO engineer Nambi Narayanan while his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’s trailer was screened at the NASDAQ Billboard in Times Square, New York.

Madhavan captioned the video, “Rocketry Trailer launch at NASDAQ billboard at Times Square.” During their promotional tour for the film in America, the team visited Stafford, Texas where 3 June is ‘Nambi Narayanan Day’. ANI had reported that Narayanan met astronaut Sunita Williams there.

Before the film’s trailer made its way to Times Square, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

The film is Madhavan’s directorial debut and follows the life of Narayanan who was falsely charged with espionage in 1994. The charges against him were dismissed in 1996 and the Supreme Court declared him not guilty two years later. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is slated for release on 1 July in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Talking about working on the film, Madhavan had told Variety, “I come in as a producer, sort out all the production issues for the day, then I go in as a director and set up, to see what I’ve envisaged and hope to achieve. Then while the lighting happens, the director is thrown out of my body and I become Nambi Narayanan."

