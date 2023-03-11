Priyanka Chopra's Old Speech From 2022 Pre-Oscars Celebration Resurfaces
Priyanka Chopra's old speech from the 2022 pre-Oscars South Asian Excellence celebration has gone viral.
An old video of Priyanka Chopra's speech from the 2022 pre-Oscars South Asian Excellence celebration has resurfaced on the internet. While some reports claim that the video is from this year's pre-Oscars celebration, it was actually taken last year.
Just like the previous year, Chopra co-hosted this year's South Asian Excellence celebration as well. However, the actor was dressed in a stunning white dress this year, unlike the traditional black saree that she can be seen wearing in the viral video.
In her speech, Priyanka can be seen recalling her meeting with Aziz Ansari, whom she first met at the Golden Globes afterparty when she had moved to America for work.
Take a look at her speech here:
India has bagged three nominations at the 95th Academy Awards this year.
'Naatu Naatu' from filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR has been nominated for Best Original Song, while Shaunak Sen’s film has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film. Kartiki Gonsalves' Netflix documentary The Elephant Whisperers has bagged the nomination for Best Documentary Short Film.
The 95th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 12 March and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
