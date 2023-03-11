Priyanka Chopra's Old Speech From 2022 Pre-Oscars Celebration Resurfaces

An old video of Priyanka Chopra's speech from the 2022 pre-Oscars South Asian Excellence celebration has resurfaced on the internet. While some reports claim that the video is from this year's pre-Oscars celebration, it was actually taken last year.

Just like the previous year, Chopra co-hosted this year's South Asian Excellence celebration as well. However, the actor was dressed in a stunning white dress this year, unlike the traditional black saree that she can be seen wearing in the viral video.