ADVERTISEMENT

Oscars: Priyanka Chopra, Ram Charan & Others Celebrate South Asian Excellence

Priyanka Chopra and Anjula Acharia co-hosted the South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration in Los Angeles.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Priyanka Chopra and Anjula Acharia co-hosted the South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration with co-chairs Malala Yousafzai and Mindy Kaling, among others, at the Paramount Studio in Los Angeles on 10 March (India time). The event invited the changemakers of the South Asian industry and honoured Oscar nominees of South Asian descent.

Several Indian celebrities, including RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Preity Zinta, Guneet Monga, and Jacqueline Fernandez among others, were present at the event. Priyanka and Ram Charan were also pictured together at the event.

Here are some photos from the celebration:

Also Read

Oscars 2023: Priyanka Chopra Stuns in White to Celebrate South Asian Excellence

Oscars 2023: Priyanka Chopra Stuns in White to Celebrate South Asian Excellence

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Priyanka Chopra   Mindy Kaling   Ram Charan 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×