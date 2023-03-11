Oscars: Priyanka Chopra, Ram Charan & Others Celebrate South Asian Excellence

Priyanka Chopra and Anjula Acharia co-hosted the South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration with co-chairs Malala Yousafzai and Mindy Kaling, among others, at the Paramount Studio in Los Angeles on 10 March (India time). The event invited the changemakers of the South Asian industry and honoured Oscar nominees of South Asian descent.

Several Indian celebrities, including RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Preity Zinta, Guneet Monga, and Jacqueline Fernandez among others, were present at the event. Priyanka and Ram Charan were also pictured together at the event.

Here are some photos from the celebration: