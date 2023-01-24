Oscar Nominations 2023: Date, Time, and Live Streaming Detail Here; Know Updates
95th Oscar Nominations: The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 24 January 2023, in California.
The Oscar nominations 2023 is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 24 January 2023. According to the latest official details available as of now, the 95th Oscar nominations will take place live in Beverly Hills, California. Viewers across the globe are extremely excited to watch the event and they are eagerly waiting for it to take place. They have fixed their eyes on nominees for Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Picture. One should stay alert on Tuesday.
The latest details also state that Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams will formally announce the 95th Oscar nominations 2023 on Tuesday, 24 January. People in India can watch the live streaming of the entire event from anywhere they want at the scheduled date and time. It is important to stay alert and go through the latest announcements till now.
We have the latest details for all our readers who want to know more about the Oscar nomination 2023 that is scheduled to take place soon. One must know the timings of the event so that one can watch the entire programme.
95th Oscar Nominations: Important Details
Indian fans are particularly excited to watch the 95th Oscar nominations because four films have been shortlisted from the country. These films include RRR, Chhello Show, All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperers.
Fans in the country should stay alert to know whether the movies will get selected for Oscar nominations. The event that will be conducted on Tuesday is going to be exciting for all.
As per the latest details, the 95th Oscars will take place on Sunday, 12 March 2023.
The event will be conducted live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. People across the globe can watch the live streaming of the function.
95th Oscar Nominations 2023: Date and Time
The 95th Oscar nominations 2023 is set to be announced on Tuesday, 24 January, at 5:30 am PST/8:30 am EST.
Oscar Nominations 2023: Live Streaming Details
One can watch the presentation for Oscar nominations 2023 live streaming on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, or on the Academy's YouTube. You can also watch it on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.
It is important to note that for the first time ever, the event will be in Virtual Reality via Metaverse’s Horizon Worlds. Viewers must take note of these details if they are excited to watch the live streaming of the Oscar nominations.
