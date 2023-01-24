Oscar Nominations 2023: Date, Time, and Live Streaming Detail Here; Know Updates

The Oscar nominations 2023 is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 24 January 2023. According to the latest official details available as of now, the 95th Oscar nominations will take place live in Beverly Hills, California. Viewers across the globe are extremely excited to watch the event and they are eagerly waiting for it to take place. They have fixed their eyes on nominees for Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Picture. One should stay alert on Tuesday.

The latest details also state that Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams will formally announce the 95th Oscar nominations 2023 on Tuesday, 24 January. People in India can watch the live streaming of the entire event from anywhere they want at the scheduled date and time. It is important to stay alert and go through the latest announcements till now.