Oscars 2023: Priyanka Chopra Stuns in White to Celebrate South Asian Excellence
Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling will co-host the South Asian Excellence celebration at the Oscars.
Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to share a couple of pictures from her pre-Oscar party to celebrate South Asian Excellence. She looked stunning wearing an all-white ensemble. She was spotted wearing a corset top with a long sheer skirt.
Take a look at the pictures:
