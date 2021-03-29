Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Holi With Nick Jonas, In-Laws in London
The actor shared a bunch of photos on Instagram.
Priyanka Chopra is currently in London with Nick Jonas. This year, the actor opted for a quiet Holi celebration with her in-laws and Nick. Priyanka shared a bunch of photos with her father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas. Sharing photos from the festivities she wrote, "Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites. Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our homes. Happy Holi everyone." Nick Jonas also shared the same pictures on his handle & wrote: "Happy Holi! From our family to yours."
Priyanka's restaurant in New York, Sona, recently opened its doors. Chopra shared a bunch of photos of some of the delicacies that are being served. "What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can’t wait to welcome you all in, and for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC!", she wrote on Instagram.
