'Peddi': Janhvi Kapoor's Agency Is The Film's Biggest Victim

The people in this village are not accounted for in the census. The village has no name; its people have no documents to prove they are Indian citizens. They are paid half the wages by their employer at the local jaggery factory. The villagers take a long, tedious, and unsafe route to return home from work due to poor train connectivity.

Peddi has taken it upon himself to use sport as a means to get his village the recognition and dignity it rightfully deserves. How else can the subaltern free themselves from centuries of exclusion except by reclaiming spaces that were never meant for them in the first place?

In his fight against casteism, Peddi aces not one but three sports. His ascent from winning at local akhadas to being an Olympic medalist is impressive, to say the least.