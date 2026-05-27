Twisha Sharma: When Brahmanical Patriarchy Claims a Brahmin Bride

While social media outrage often fixates on Giribala’s specific remarks, her rhetoric reveals the broader regulatory function of the mother-in-law. The mother-in-law does not simply oppress her daughter-in-law; she functions as an internalised node of surveillance that enforces social norms vis-à-vis the upper-caste community, family, the Indian state. For instance, Giribala says that, as Rajputs they thought a Brahmin daughter-in-law would know how to do Hindu rituals well. Her gripe is that Twisha projected an image of a ‘sanskari’ daughter-in-law who liked to cook, dress modestly, loved plants, and perform rituals but over the months she perceived this mask as unravelling.

In her public appearances, it is noteworthy when the tide of emotion swells for Giribala. She weeps when she speaks about the role of the daughter-in-law, which, according to her is bigger than that of the daughter because the daughter-in-law connects the family to your next generation: the unquestioned social reproductive role of giving birth to the next generation. “She destroyed everything”, Giribala says and weeps a bit more.

Fluent in English and a legalistic lexicon, dressed in a cotton saree, with short hair and armed with 40 hours of training in Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), she systematically gaslights Twisha. When Giribala shares what are the things, she notices in her daughter-in-law, one can feel her surveillance gaze homing in on Twisha’s shaking hands which Giribala tells us has come from substance abuse withdrawal. In the context of Twisha aborting, Giribala says, girls take these decisions easily and she denied me and my son a moment of joy. Twisha was taken to a therapist. The patriarchal language might look new, but the technique is an age-old mechanism used to shift the blame from the system to the woman who must be branded as mad.

Tools of Brahmanical patriarchy have updated themselves with an increase in women’s education, participation in the labour market, and financial mobility. The mother-in-law does not need to be someone steeped in domesticity but can also be a judge who weaponises psychological language, character assassinates, controls the daughter-in-law’s body while denying allegations of dowry harassment and domestic violence.