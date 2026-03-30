SC Verdict vs Dalit Christian Lives: Stigmatised by Caste, Antagonised by Faith

The year was 2009, and I was in high school. Odisha was caught up in the web of inter-religious tensions, and stories of killings and exodus of hundreds of Christians from nearby Kandhamal district were shared around almost every tea stall, shop, and family meetings for months in my district. Men guarded our Christian locality almost every night to prevent any possible attacks by other communities and right-wing groups.

As young boys and girls, we were told not to move around too much away from our locality—and always be alert. It almost seemed like the society outside could turn against you at any point, and there might not be much support from the police. Fortunately, those weeks passed by, and we were told that the right-wing associations that were plotting to attack our locality had to withdraw because of the fear of the backlash.

Why am I narrating this event, and why does it matter in the context of larger debates around Christians in India?

This is not the Christian story where one’s mind immediately goes to beautiful white churches or AR Rahman's Hosanna song.