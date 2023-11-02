'RRR' Star Ram Charan Joins The Academy's Prestigious Actor's Branch

Sharing the news on Instagram, The Academy wrote, "Through their nuanced portrayal and dedication to authenticity, these actors gift us with characters that leave a lasting impression on our hearts and minds. Their mastery of their art form transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary cinematic experiences, enriching our appreciation for the depth and complexity of human emotions. We’re thrilled to welcome these accomplished performers to the Actors Branch of the Academy."

Here's the complete list of the actors The Academy shared:

Lashana Lynch

Ram Charan

Vicky Krieps

Louis Koo Tin-Lok

Keke Palmer

Chang Chen

Sakura Ando

Robert Davi

