'RRR' Star Ram Charan Joins The Academy's Prestigious Actor's Branch

After Jr NTR, RRR actor Ram Charan has become the newest member of the Academy's Actor's Brand. On 2 November, the Academy made the announcement on social media.
In addition to Ram, several other actors from around the world joined the Academy's Actor's Branch.
Sharing the news on Instagram, The Academy wrote, "Through their nuanced portrayal and dedication to authenticity, these actors gift us with characters that leave a lasting impression on our hearts and minds. Their mastery of their art form transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary cinematic experiences, enriching our appreciation for the depth and complexity of human emotions. We’re thrilled to welcome these accomplished performers to the Actors Branch of the Academy."
Here's the complete list of the actors The Academy shared:
Lashana Lynch
Ram Charan
Vicky Krieps
Louis Koo Tin-Lok
Keke Palmer
Chang Chen
Sakura Ando
Robert Davi
Have a look at their post here:
Earlier this year, in March, RRR, which starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for the track 'Naatu Naatu'.
Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film was greatly lauded in Hollywood. According to reports, a sequel for RRR is currently in the works.
Meanwhile, the 96th Academy Awards will be held on 10 March 2024.
