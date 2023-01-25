Raghav Chadha to Be Honoured With 'Outstanding Achiever' Award in London
Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha will be felicitated on Wednesday, 25 January, with the award 'Outstanding Achiever' in the India UK Achievers Honours in London. Chadha has been selected 'Outstanding Achiever' in the government and politics category.
The award is given to individuals who show "excellence in how democracy and justice are experienced and how challenging societal problems are tackled together for the good of people and the planet."
India UK Achievers Honours are being given on the occasion of India's 75 years of independence to celebrate the educational and professional achievements of Indians who have studied in the United Kingdom.
Chadha studied at the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE). He later set up a boutique wealth management firm in London. After returning to India, he joined the India Against Corruption movement as a young activist, demanding a law against corruption in the country.
The anti-corruption movement later culminated in the formation of Aam Aadmi Party, spearheaded by one of the key faces of the movement, Arvind Kejriwal. Chadha became founder member of the party as one of the young leaders and worked under the guidance of Kejriwal. With dedication and hard work, he became an important figure in the Indian political scene at a young age.
In 2022, at the age of 33, Chadha became the youngest MP in India's upper house, where he represents Punjab.
The awards will take place on Wednesday. The award ceremony has been supported by the UK's department of international trade and the UK higher education sector.
This is the second international award for Chadha within a year. Last year he was honoured with Young Global Leader by the prestigious World Economic Forum.
On receiving the India UK Achievers award, he said,
“This award is not a recognition of an individual’s achievements but the recognition of a new brand of politics introduced by my leader, Arvind Kejriwal. India’s fastest-growing political start-up, the Aam Aadmi Party, is truly representative of its people. This award recognises the journey of an alumnus of the London School of Economics to a torch bearer of the Kejriwal School of Politics, of which I am a student, and so are many faceless and nameless grassroots karyakartas. This award will motivate me to work harder and serve the people of my country to the best of my ability.”
He dedicated the award to AAP supremo Kejriwal and others who have strived hard to build the party.
