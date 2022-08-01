Parineeti to Star With Akshay Kumar in His Next Film, Posts BTS Pic From England
Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar are currently shooting in England for their yet-to-be-titled film.
Actors Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar who were last seen in their 2019 film Kesari, have teamed up again for their upcoming project. Taking to social media, Chopra announced that the two are currently shooting in England, for the yet-to-be-titled film.
Sharing a picture of herself with Akshay, Chopra captioned the post, "We are back. This time the Kesari duo may be shooting in York, but the laughs, jokes, games and Punjabi gupshup is the same. @akshaykumar #Newbeginnings #Poojaentertainment."
A few days back, Akshay had also shared a picture from England on his social media handle. He captioned the post, "When the rains set in, shooting is cancelled, so family here I come. #YorkToLondon."
A few behind-the-scenes pictures of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor have also surfaced on the internet, recently. In the photo, Akshay had donned a blue turban and was riding on a yellow bike.
Reportedly, the untitled project directed by Tinu Desai and produced by Pooja Entertainment, is slated for its theatrical release next year, in 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.