Kartik Aryan To Join The Cast Of Hera Pheri 3; Paresh Rawal Confirms
The reboot was put on hold after it was announced that Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham would be joining the cast.
On Friday (11 November), veteran actor Paresh Rawal took to Twitter to answer a fan's question, thereby confirming that Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan will be joining the reboot of the cult classic, Hera Pheri.
The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor will be taking on the role of Raju (played by Akshay Kumar in the previous installments) while Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty will remain in their roles of Babu Bhaiyaa and Shyam, respectively.
Touted to be "one of the funniest franchises in Bollywood", Hera Pheri's revamped installment overcame quite a few hindrances before signing on Kartik Aryan.
In 2016, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty were announced to be starring in the reboot. After Bachchan and Abraham dropped out of the film, the makers decided to put a pin on the production; until this year, when they announced that the original trio will be coming together for the newest installment.
However, soon reports claimed that Akshay Kumar will no longer be a part of the hit franchise with Paresh Rawal confirming Kartik Aryan's involvement in the film, earlier today.
Kartik is on a roll after the blockbuster success of his latest film, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He is all set to star in a slew of productions: Hera Pheri 3, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3 and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 being some of them.
