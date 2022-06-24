Akshay, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal to Return in Hera Pheri 3: Producer Confirms
The first part of the film 'Hera Pheri' was released in the year 2000.
When we talk about classic comedies, Hera Pheri is the film that will instantly pop up in any Indian's mind. However, the Akshay Kumar starrer film is back in the headlines since producer Firoz A Nadiadwala confirmed about working on Hera Pheri 3 with the same cast, in one of his recent interviews.
The cult classic comedy was first released in the year 2000, featuring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles. The film's sequel, Phir Hera Pheri was then released in 2006, which took us further into the entertaining lives of the three main characters.
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, producer Nadiadwala revealed that he is currently working on another sequel of Hera Pheri and fans can expect to see the beloved trio on screen again "very soon."
"The story is in place, and we are working on certain modalities. It’ll be made in the same way, retaining the innocence of the characters. We can’t take past achievements for granted. So, we have to be extra careful in terms of our content, story, screenplay, characters, mannerism etc," he, added.
While Hera Pheri was directed by Priyardarshan and its sequel by filmmaker Neeraj Vora, Nadiawala shared that they have already chosen their director for the third part of the film. "We are in talks. We’ll make the announcement very soon," he said.
Nadiadwala also shared that the shooting of Hera Pheri 3 had begun long back in the year 2014, under the direction of Neeraj Vora. However, after the unfortunate demise of the director, the film was sidelined. Previously, the film featured prominent actors like Abhishek Bachchan, John Abrahan, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles. Although, the producer revealed that this a different script with several changes, and will have the same actors in the lead roles from the first two films.
Hinting at the way, the film industry in the West works, Nadiadwala told Bollywood Hungama that sustaining at the box office is very important. "The moment you take anything for granted, it falls. Because we hope that God willing, we can make more parts – Hera Pheri 4, Hera Pheri 5, etc. And it should be better than the earlier parts. We hope that there will be a new film released every 15 months. Isn’t this how the West operates? Don’t we get a new Spider-Man or Bond film soon after the previous part has been released in the cinemas?" the producer added.
Both films have gained the title of a 'cult classic' over the years and is immensely loved among the fans for its entertaining characters and hilarious dialogues. It will be surely interesting to see how the third sequel of the film unfolds on screen after a long period of 16 years.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.