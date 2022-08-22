Hera Pheri Producer AG Nadiadwala Passes Away; Ajay Devgn Expresses Condolences
About AG Nadiadwala, Ajay Devgn wrote, 'My father & he were associates during the golden era of cinema'.
Producer Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala, known for films like Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Watan Ke Rakhwale, and Hera Pheri, passed away on Monday. According to reports, he was admitted at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and died of a cardiac arrest.
Ajay Devgn expressed his condolences on social media, “Deepest condolences on the passing of Shri Gaffarbhai Nadiadwala. My father & he were associates during the golden era of our cinema. Shanti AG Nadiadwala saab. My condolences to the Nadiadwala family.”
AG Nadiadwala had backed Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri which went on to become a comedy classic. The film stars Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty. He had also backed Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal’s film Welcome and the comedy Awara Paagal Deewana, directed by Vikram Bhatt.
He is producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s uncle and producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s father. His funeral took place on 22 August at the Vile Parle crematorium ground.
