ADVERTISEMENT

Hera Pheri Producer AG Nadiadwala Passes Away; Ajay Devgn Expresses Condolences

About AG Nadiadwala, Ajay Devgn wrote, 'My father & he were associates during the golden era of cinema'.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Hera Pheri Producer AG Nadiadwala Passes Away; Ajay Devgn Expresses Condolences
i

Producer Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala, known for films like Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Watan Ke Rakhwale, and Hera Pheri, passed away on Monday. According to reports, he was admitted at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and died of a cardiac arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajay Devgn expressed his condolences on social media, “Deepest condolences on the passing of Shri Gaffarbhai Nadiadwala. My father & he were associates during the golden era of our cinema. Shanti AG Nadiadwala saab. My condolences to the Nadiadwala family.”

AG Nadiadwala had backed Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri which went on to become a comedy classic. The film stars Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty. He had also backed Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal’s film Welcome and the comedy Awara Paagal Deewana, directed by Vikram Bhatt.

He is producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s uncle and producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s father. His funeral took place on 22 August at the Vile Parle crematorium ground.

Firoz Nadiadwala during his father AG Nadiadwala's funeral procession.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

AG Nadiadwala's funeral will take place at the Vile Parle crematorium.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Also Read

Raju Srivastava Not Critical Anymore, Is Recovering, Says Comedian's Brother

Raju Srivastava Not Critical Anymore, Is Recovering, Says Comedian's Brother

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×