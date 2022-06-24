'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Producer Gifted Kartik Aaryan India's First McLaren GT
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has minted over Rs 180 crore at the box office since its release.
The sequel of the popular horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa was recently released on 20 May in the theatres and has garnered a largely good response from its fanbase since then. The film has minted over Rs 184.32 crore since the release and it continued to do well even on Thursday (23 June), its 35th day, grossing over Rs 51 lakhs.
To celebrate the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, producer Bhushan Kumar gifted the lead actor, Kartik Aaryan India's first McLaren GT, as a token of appreciation. The lavish orange car costs around Rs 4.7 crore in the market.
The Luka Chuppi actor took to his Instagram and shared a few pictures of himself with his brand new car, and wrote, "Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha India’s 1st McLaren Gt Agla gift Private jet sir #Gratitude - @prathameshb84 @tejas.kudtarkar @bombaytimes."
The actor also owns a Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 4.5 crore and a dark green Mini Cooper among the collection of his other two luxury cars.
As per reports by The Indian Express, the Bhushan Kumar said in a statement, "The dynamic, vivacious energy of Kartik Aaryan is infectious. We align creatively well and the bond that started on a very professional note definitely has now grown multifold in multiple collaborations we have done. His dedication to each project is commendable. This sports car is a token of appreciation for his hard work and grit. We instill confidence in him, and we aim to strengthen this collaboration in the future.”
Kartik Aaryan and Bhushan Kumar first collaborated on 2018 film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which turned out be a big hit at the box office.
Now they are preparing for the release of Shehzada, which is said to be a remake of the Telugu film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film is an action-packed drama which will feature Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, and is slated to hit the big screens on 4 November.
