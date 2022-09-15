Nude Photoshoot Case: Image Posted Online Was Morphed, Says Ranveer Singh

An officer told The Indian Express, “In his statement, he has said that the seven photographs he posted on Instagram were not obscene and he was wearing underwear. He added that the photograph in which the complainant had alleged that his ‘private parts were visible’ was morphed and not part of the photoshoot.”

The officer also went on to add, “He provided us with all the photos taken during the photoshoot. The police team also checked his Instagram posts, which do not have the photograph that was given by the complainant."