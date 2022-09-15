Nude Photoshoot Case: Image Posted Online Was Morphed, Says Ranveer Singh
The photoshoot was for New York-based magazine, Paper.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has claimed that one of the photographs shared on social media, in which his private parts were allegedly visible, is morphed, the actor has told the Mumbai Police in his statement recorded on 29 August, according to a report by The Indian Express.
According to the same report, it was based on the alleged morphed photograph that the Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against Singh on charges of obscenity on 26 July. The actor further claimed that the particular photograph was not part of the seven photographs posted by him.
An officer told The Indian Express, “In his statement, he has said that the seven photographs he posted on Instagram were not obscene and he was wearing underwear. He added that the photograph in which the complainant had alleged that his ‘private parts were visible’ was morphed and not part of the photoshoot.”
The officer also went on to add, “He provided us with all the photos taken during the photoshoot. The police team also checked his Instagram posts, which do not have the photograph that was given by the complainant."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh FIR
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.