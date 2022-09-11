SIIMA ‘22 Winners: ‘Pushpa’ Wins Big, Ranveer Named ‘Most Popular Hindi Actor'

The 10th edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) was held on 10-11 September in Bengaluru. While Pushpa won the awards for ‘Best Film’, ‘Best Actor’ (Allu Arjun), and ‘Best Director’ (Sukumar), Pooja Hegde won ‘Best Actress’ for Most Eligible Bachelor.

The award for ‘Most Popular Hindi Actor in South India’ went to Ranveer Singh.

Here’s the list of winners: