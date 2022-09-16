Nora Fatehi Gets Clean Chit in Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case: Report
Nora Fatehi appeared before the Delhi Police for interrogation in connection to the case on 15 September.
The Delhi Police have given Nora Fatehi a clean chit in the Rs 200 crore extortion case linked to jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, as per a report by India Today. The actor-dancer was interrogated by the Delhi Police's Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) a day before, on Thursday, 15 September, in connection to the case.
In continuation to the report, a day after, on Friday, 16 September, Nora's team claimed in a statement that the Delhi Police have stated that Nora was not involved in the conspiracy surrounding Chandrashekhar and she was unaware of the crime syndicate.
The EOW spokesperson told the actor's team that she didn't know about the conman's doings, and has been helping and cooperating with the police as a responsible witness. They further added, "As soon as she realized something was wrong, she raised it with us. Based on Nora's actions, we will forward the investigation. The investigation is still open and we will come to a final conclusion after considering all the statements, circumstances, and evidence," as per the India Today report.
Before Nora, actor Jacqueline Fernandez was also questioned by the Delhi Police in connection to the extortion case, on 14 September.
The ED (Enforcement Directorate) had filed a chargesheet against Chandrasekhar for the alleged extortion of approximately Rs 200 crore from the former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy, Aditi Singh and Shivinder Singh. Chandrasekhar was arrested by the Delhi Police for the same. In the supplementary chargesheet filed in August, the ED reportedly mentioned gifts that actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi had received from him.
Chandrasekhar has been arrested multiple times by the police, and is currently imprisoned in a Delhi jail, facing over 10 criminal cases registered against him.
Topics: Nora Fatehi
