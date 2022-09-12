ADVERTISEMENT

Extortion Case: Jacqueline Cites 'Prior Commitment'; Questioning Postponed

Jacqueline was summoned for questioning by the Delhi Police in the Rs 200 crore extortion case on 12 September.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Extortion Case: Jacqueline Cites 'Prior Commitment'; Questioning Postponed
i

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez's request to postpone her questioning in the Rs 200 crore extortion case has been accepted by the Delhi Police. As per a report by ANI, Jacqueline did not have have to join the interrogation on 12 September, after she requested to postpone it by citing her "prior commitments" via email.

The Delhi Police will now issue fresh summons to the actor for a later date.

ADVERTISEMENT

In continuation to the report, Jacqueline was summoned by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to join the probe into the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, at Mandir Marg, around 11 AM, on Monday (12 September). The actor was reportedly in a relationship with Chandrashekhar in the past.

Talking about the new developments in the investigation of the case, a senior police officer told ANI, "Now, we will issue a fresh summon to Jacqueline to join the investigation in the case. The dates of fresh summon will be decided soon."

Earlier in August, Jacqueline was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the extortion case and was named as an accused in ED's supplementary charge sheet of the same. The ED had reportedly mentioned gifts actors Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi had received from Chandrasekhar.

As per the charge sheet, Fernandez had admitted to receiving five watches, 20 pieces of jewellery, 65 pairs of shoes, 47 dresses, 32 bags, 4 Hermes bags, nine paintings and one Versace crockery set from the conman. She and her family also received cars. And her property in Welgana, Sri Lanka was also reportedly purchased by the accused.

Chandrasekhar was allegedly accused to have extorted around Rs 215 crore from Aditi Singh and Shivender Singh, the former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy. He has been arrested multiple times by the police, and is currently imprisoned in a Delhi jail, facing over 10 criminal cases registered against him.

Also Read

Delhi Police Question Actor Nora Fatehi in Rs 200 Cr Money Laundering Case

Delhi Police Question Actor Nora Fatehi in Rs 200 Cr Money Laundering Case

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×