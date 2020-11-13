Narcotics Control Bureau Arrests Architect in Drugs Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested an Australian architect Paul Bartel in a drug-related case on Thursday, as per a report by ANI.

As per a report by mid-day, Bartel's name came up during the questioning of Agisilaos Demetriades, actor Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella's brother. NCB officers told the publication that Paul Bartel is into construction business in Mumbai. The NCB is investigating if he is part of any international drug syndicate. According to the officers, Bartel was reportedly in touch with Agisilaos and was a customer.