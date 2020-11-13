Narcotics Control Bureau Arrests Architect in Drugs Case
Paul Bartel's name reportedly surfaced during questioning of Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades's brother.
The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested an Australian architect Paul Bartel in a drug-related case on Thursday, as per a report by ANI.
As per a report by mid-day, Bartel's name came up during the questioning of Agisilaos Demetriades, actor Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella's brother. NCB officers told the publication that Paul Bartel is into construction business in Mumbai. The NCB is investigating if he is part of any international drug syndicate. According to the officers, Bartel was reportedly in touch with Agisilaos and was a customer.
Gabriella was questioned by the NCB on Wednesday and Thursday. Arjun Rampal has been summoned on Friday, 13 November. Some time back, the NCB had conducted a search at Arjun Rampal's house and sources told The Quint that electronic gadgets were seized from the residence.
On 18 October, Agisilaos was arrested by the NCB in an alleged drugs case. NCB sources had told The Quint that Agisilaos was arrested in the alleged drug peddling case in which late Sushant Singh Rajput's partner Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were also held.
(With inputs from mid-day)
