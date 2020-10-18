Arjun Rampal's Partner Gabriella's Brother Arrested by NCB

Sources told The Quint that 30-year-old Agisilaos was also connected with the other drug peddlers who have been accused in the case.

The NCB sources added that Agisilaos used to spend a considerable amount of time in India and was into marketing. Sources said that this was a bogus business used by him to continue to supply drugs.

Sources said that Agisilaos has been booked under section 27a of NDPS Act (Punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offender. Whoever indulges in financing, directly or indirectly any drug related activities). He was produced in court on 18 October. The NCB has secured his custody for two days.