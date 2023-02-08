Meet the Team Behind Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's Royal Rajasthan Wedding
From wedding planners to wedding photographers, here's everyone behind Sidharth-Kiara's stunning wedding.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Tuesday, 7 February in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. As soon as pictures from the couple's big day surfaced on the internet, fans showered the couple with their warm wishes on social media.
Although the royal wedding was a hush-hush affair, we introduce you to the team responsible for it.
From wedding planners to wedding photographers, here's everyone behind Sidharth-Kiara's stunning wedding:
The Wedding Planners
Sidharth and Kiara's quaint Rajasthan wedding was planned by the Mumbai-based Motwane Entertainment and Weddings. The lavish wedding ceremonies took place at the Suryagrah hotel in Rajasthan. While the decor was done by Janki Desai's Altair.
Fashion Designers & Stylists
Both Kiara's embroidered rose ombre lehenga and Sidharth's custom gold sherwani were designed and styled by the ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The couple's illuminating diamond jewellery was also Malhotra's creation. Besides, the draping was done by Dolly Jain.
The bride and groom's hair and make-up were done by renowned celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur and make-up artist Lekha Gupta.
Whereas, Kiara's stunning kaliras were designed by Mrinalini Chandra, who also designed the kaliras for Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding, recently.
"Our signature lovestory kaliras for the beautiful Kiara Advani was all sorts of magical! Amidst stars, moon, couple initials & butterflies, there is a thoughtful dedication to a beloved pet, a favourite travel destination, a little love and mischief. This kalira was all heart!"Mrinalini Chandra
Wedding Photographers & Videographers
Kiara and Sidharth's grand wedding was photographed by House on the Clouds, who previously captured Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. The wedding was filmed by the renowned cinematographer Vishal Punjabi, who had also covered Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Italy wedding.
The group of photographers that worked behind the stunning pictures were Siddharth Sharma, Vivek Kashyap, Harsha Bhatija, Lonav Bharali, Aayush Dodia and Yogananda Jois.
