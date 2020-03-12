From Hollywood to Prison: How Harvey Weinstein Case Unfolded
Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years for rape and sexual assault.
Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years for rape and sexual assault.(Photo Courtesy: Associated Press)

From Hollywood to Prison: How Harvey Weinstein Case Unfolded

Mythreyee RameshAroop Mishra
Women

All-powerful Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault on Wednesday, 12 March. It was a sight that Weinstein’s multitude of accusers thought they would never see.

The conviction, however, comes after a prolonged two-year battle, since 2017, marking a landmark event in the #MeToo movement.

Counted among the most successful filmmakers in Hollywood, Weinstein was convicted on two counts – criminal sex act for the 2006 assault on the production assistant and rape in the third degree for the 2013 attack on another woman.

Here’s how the case unfolded – from The New York Times’ report on 5 October 2017 to the sentencing on 11 March 2020.

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
(AP Illustration altered by The Quint)

(AP Illustration altered by The Quint)
(AP Illustration altered by The Quint)
(Photo Courtesy: AP Illustration altered by The Quint)
(AP Illustration altered by The Quint)
(AP Illustration altered by The Quint)
(AP Illustration altered by The Quint)

(With inputs from Associated Press.)

