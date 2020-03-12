From Hollywood to Prison: How Harvey Weinstein Case Unfolded

All-powerful Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault on Wednesday, 12 March. It was a sight that Weinstein’s multitude of accusers thought they would never see.

The conviction, however, comes after a prolonged two-year battle, since 2017, marking a landmark event in the #MeToo movement.

Counted among the most successful filmmakers in Hollywood, Weinstein was convicted on two counts – criminal sex act for the 2006 assault on the production assistant and rape in the third degree for the 2013 attack on another woman.

Here’s how the case unfolded – from The New York Times’ report on 5 October 2017 to the sentencing on 11 March 2020.