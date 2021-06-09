Manoj, 'The Family Man' Team On Their Fave Characters In Season 2
Manoj Bajpayee, Raj & DK speak about sustaining the humour in The Family Man 2.
Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni-starrer The Family Man season 2 has been getting a lot of appreciation ever since it dropped on Amazon Prime Video. Season 2 follows an elite unit of Sri Lankan Tamil rebels who were driven out from their homeland, many of whom have been hiding out in India ever since, waiting for a new mission. Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant Tiwari, an intelligence agent at TASC, has been assigned to track down terror threats while trying to hold his family together.
Speaking to The Quint, creators Raj & DK explained how they were conscious while sketching each character in the series.
“We have approached every character keeping in mind that we want to humanise them. More than where the characters are coming from or what should people feel, it’s about giving respect to them. So whether it be Sajid or Raji, we tried to spend some time with the character”.Raj Nidimoru, Filmmaker
Raj, DK, Manoj Bajpayee and writer & director Suparn Varma also spoke about their favourite characters in the season, trying to ensure the humour doesn't become slapstick and the chatter that has been going on social media about Samantha Akkineni's brownface.
“The term ‘brownface’ is harsh to hear. We have grown up reading about blackface and I get it when races are involved and you get a white person to play a black or brown person. It’s a very different scenario here. Our idea was to get someone for the role who would do justice to the character, and Samantha did. The colour of skin is usually used in the context of beauty. That context is not there in the series at all. Its just a soldier or a warrior playing the role”.Raj Nidimoru.
